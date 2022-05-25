ANC calls for justice for Namhla, protest march planned in Eastern Cape

The ANC has spoken against gender-based violence saying efforts must be made to deal with it. ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said measures must be taken to ensure women and children are protected.

This comes before the march in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape to protest the killing of Namhla Mtwa. Mtwa was shot nine times outside her home last month and no one has been arrested for the crime. A protest march calling for justice for Namhla Mtwa will take place on Wednesday in Eastern Cape. Gender activists, parliamentarians and other stakeholders have called for the police to arrest the alleged perpetrator.

Mabe said this killing was senseless and needed to be condemned. “This callous act of brutality against Namhla accounts for many others being meted against women and children in our country. Most recently we learned of the gruesome discovery of 6-year old Bontle Mashiyane’s body who was allegedly killed by her neighbours for muti purposes. Police recently arrested three men and are said to be making further arrests of those suspected of murdering Hillary Gardee,” Mabe said. He said communities must work with the government and other groups to stop gender-based violence.

The homes of the suspects in the killing of Bontle Mashiyane were set alight in Mpumalanga this week by enraged members of the community. The family of Mtwa has also called for the provincial government, Police Minister Bheki Cele and President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene to ensure that the suspect was arrested for her murder. Mabe said there must be justice for Mtwa and other victims of gender-based violence across the country.