ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has apparently told the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) campaigning could have been handled differently in the build-up to the party’s Nasrec elections in 2017. Sources in the party on Friday said Ramaphosa spoke to the NEC about the matter of finance for campaigning, saying work needed to be done on this.

This follows the report of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane that hundreds of millions were raised by the CR17 team for Ramaphosa in the battle for the control of the ANC.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told the media on Friday that the official briefing would happen on Tuesday.

However, he said the NEC had already dealt with some of the matters at Friday’s meeting.

“We dealt with the political overview. We are dealing with the organisational report, taking the annual report and all other issues.

“We are going to communicate decisions on Tuesday,” said Mabe.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is expected to address the media at the briefing next week.

Sources said the matter of senior party member Derek Hanekom was also raised at the meeting.

No conclusion was drawn. Hanekom has angered some people in former president Jacob Zuma’s faction.

Zuma has said on social media Hanekom was a known enemy agent.

EFF leader Julius Malema this week confirmed in public that the party met Hanekom in February last year about the removal of Zuma.

This led to Magashule issuing an attack on Hanekom, calling him a “wedge-driver”.

Hanekom has defended his decision, to meet with an EFF MP, saying there was nothing untoward about this.

The EFF has said it has a list of ANC MPs who were willing to vote against Zuma last year. But the party has refused to release the list.

Sources claimed that at the NEC meeting Ramaphosa said he wanted campaigning to be looked into.

He told the NEC he was willing to open himself up for the ANC to probe the matter.

But he took issue with Zuma’s stance at the Zondo commission when he named some senior party members as spies.

Sources in the meeting said Ramaphosa said Zuma may have overstepped the line at the commission.

Zuma named former army chief and ex-Cabinet minister Siphiwe Nyanda and former minister Ngoako Ramathlodi as spies.

Both have challenged Zuma on his allegations at the commission.

Ramaphosa said Zuma should have raised the issue inside the ANC and not at the commission, said sources.

Political Bureau