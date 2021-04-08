ANC cannot live in two worlds, says Cosatu’s Ntshalintshali

Johannesburg - Cosatu has called for unity in the ANC and expressed its support for the party. This follows divisions in the party with rival factions battling for control. Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said on Thursday the ANC cannot live in two worlds. “We don’t understand how the ANC become two ANCs, the ANC in government and ANC in conference resolution. If you take a decision in a conference to implement this, we don't understand why then government employees will do differently, “We said it must be the ANC that is instructing the government, not the government that now says to the ANC you were crazy taking these resolutions, it's not implementable, which is in relation to the government policies for example. Within the ANC officials, some of them said no the decision that was taken to step aside which they were part of it they seem to say now, no it’s not implementable,” said Ntshalintshali. He said the federation would call an urgent meeting with the ANC and they must be serious in dealing with the issue of two centres.

“We support and appreciate the 30 days step-aside even though we are not convinced what will happen in 30 days but we said if you need time to implement it, we will wait and see, 30 days is not a long period. We hoped by then we would get assurance from the leadership of the ANC,” said Ntshalintshali.

Cosatu convened a special central executive committee meeting to discuss its perspective and approach to the upcoming local government.

Ntshalintshali said many strategic meetings of the ANC, in particular its policy conferences, the national general council and the NEC have consistently emerged with progressive policies.

He said most if not all ANC resolutions and policies subscribe to a form of radical social transformation, but the key problem is the inability to enforce and monitor compliance with the ANC policies.

“Our role is to push the ANC not to operate as an adjunct to the state but as a driver of the state. We note and welcome the ANC NEC efforts to instil discipline and fight corruption by giving corruption tainted individuals thirty days to step down or risk suspension by the organisation. What we need is for the ANC NEC to also wield an axe against those who undermine its resolutions by failing to implement them.

