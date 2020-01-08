ANC can't afford January and February salaries - sources









President Cyril Ramaphosa interacts with Pampierstad residents in Kimberley ahead of the ANC’s January 8 statement marking the organisation’s 108th anniversary. Johannesburg - As the ANC celebrates its 108 birthday in Kimberly in the Northern Cape today, the 600 employees at the party's headquarters and provincial structures face a battle over salaries.

In December the party's general manager Febe Potgieter Qubule informed employees that the party could not afford to pay salaries. The salaries, which were expected before the 12th of December, came two days after Christmas.

Sources inside the ANC's treasury have revealed to Independent Media that the party may not be able to pay January and February salaries.





According to the sources, ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile had taken a trip to Saudi Arabia in December to "seek resources" but was unsuccessful. The ANC was allegedly "bailed out" by President Cyril Ramaphosa who in his personal capacity gave a huge donation.





"Many of the employees spent December without salaries. The employees are very concerned about the future of their jobs. We don't know how long we can keep this up" the source said.





According to the source, service providers for the big celebration on Saturday wanted to be paid ahead of the event, fearing they wouldn't be paid in full after the event.





This weeks celebrations are said to cost the ANC over R50m.





The treasurers office refused to confirm or deny the sources comments.





* This is a developing story.



