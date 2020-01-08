Johannesburg - As the ANC celebrates its 108 birthday in Kimberly in the Northern Cape today, the 600 employees at the party's headquarters and provincial structures face a battle over salaries.
In December the party's general manager Febe Potgieter Qubule informed employees that the party could not afford to pay salaries. The salaries, which were expected before the 12th of December, came two days after Christmas.
Sources inside the ANC's treasury have revealed to Independent Media that the party may not be able to pay January and February salaries.