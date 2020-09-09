ANC caucus in Parliament to meet Cabinet over A-G's report on looting of Covid-19 funds

Cape Town – The ANC caucus in Parliament will this week start meeting with the Cabinet over the damning findings of the auditor-general's report on the looting of Covid-19 funds. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said the portfolio and select committees in both houses of Parliament would have to ensure there was no further abuse of the Covid-19 fund through their oversight function. Majodina said the looting of the Covid-19 funds, which were meant to deal with the crisis facing the country, was unacceptable. Majodina said those involved in the irregularities must face the full might of the law. "Individuals in government who have been put on precautionary suspension will need to explain what has happened. As caucus, we strongly condemn the actions of those individuals who have acted in their own subjective interest and with no authority, who have seen an opportunity to appropriate resources destined to alleviate the pandemic," said Majodina.

"Having received the A-G's first report, caucus, through the office of the chief whip, has decided to convene follow-up meetings with the executive to assess progress on the management of Covid-19 resources. These meetings will commence this week," said Majodina.

She said the ANC study groups would call on various portfolio committees to take up issues raised by Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu in his report on the looting of the Covid-19 funds.

She said in this context they would not support the call for the establishment of an ad hoc committee to oversee Covid-19 funds. She said portfolio committees could do this.

The ANC's rejection of the establishment of the ad hoc committee on Covid-19 comes after the EFF and the DA asked Speaker Thandi Modise to form this committee.

The opposition parties were concerned about the rampant looting of Covid-19 funds and the lack of action taken against those responsible.

Modise told the political parties recently that she was considering the request to form this committee.

Majodina said they want Makwetu to use his new powers to deal with those involved in corruption.

"We also call upon the A-G to use the powers given to the Office of the A-G when we passed amendments to the Public Audit Act in 2018. Remedial action must follow and certificates of debt against individuals implicated must also be issued," she said.

"In conclusion, the ANC caucus in Parliament calls for corrupt individuals in government and the private sector to be charged using all the necessary legal prescripts from the National Treasury including the PFMA (Public Finance Management Act),“ said Majodina.

"Accounting officers in departments must be encouraged to halt all transactions to companies with black spots until their investigations are finalised in accordance with PFMA regulations. Lifestyle audits and the vigorous implementation of existing legislation which prohibits public servants from doing business with the state must bear results," she added.

Political Bureau