ANC caucus mourns death of ANC MP Mmola

Johannesburg - The ANC caucus in Parliament has paid tribute to its MP Martha Phindile Mmola, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications at the weekend.

Mmola served as a permanent delegate to the National Council of Provinces from the ANC and represented the Mpumalanga province.

She has been a member of the select committee on security and justice; select committee cooperative governance and traditional affairs, water and sanitation and human settlements; joint standing committee on defence; select committee on petitions and executive undertakings; select committee on finance and select committee on appropriations.

"A servant of the people, Cde Mmola served the ANC and South Africa with diligence and she was passionate and stood firmly against gender-based violence and femicide, a pandemic that continues to plague our country," said the office of chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

"The ANC has lost a formidable leader who strived to see transformation in South Africa.