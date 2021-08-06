ANC caucus vows to block upcoming motion against David Makhura

Johannesburg - The ANC caucus in the Gauteng provincial legislature has vowed to block a move by the DA to push for a motion of no confidence against Premier David Makhura over the Covid-19 scandal that has surrounded him in recent weeks. The DA has accused Makhura of having failed to take accountability on the malfeasance and wrongs that had taken place under his administration.

The official opposition said the latest scandal, that saw Makhura and his office being accused of having given a list of companies to health department officials to be lined up for the tenders, warranted his removal. The ANC caucus has however rejected the move, pointing out that Makhura had successfully had himself cleared by the Special Tribunal which mistakenly implicated him directly in the PPE scandal. The scandal has seen the removal of former health MEC Bandile Masuku, head of department Mkhululi Lukhele and other top officials.

On Wednesday, ANC chief whip Mzi Khumalo said Makhura had been transparent about his application to the Special Tribunal to correct the error in its judgment around his alleged involvement in PPE procurement irregularities. “This shows that the premier has nothing to hide and is assisting the work of the tribunal. We welcome Judge Mothle’s Special Tribunal judgment handed down on February 1, which corrected the previous judgment and clearly states that no allegations were made against Premier Makhura in PPE procurement irregularities,” Khumalo said. He called for the conclusion of the investigations into the PPE tender corruption saga, which is mainly being probed by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Khumalo said the ANC had full confidence in Makhura and that it would close ranks against the motion to remove him. “Throughout his term as the head of the Gauteng provincial government, Premier Makhura has shown unwavering commitment in advancing the interests of the people of Gauteng, by leading a responsive and activist government which is unapologetic about the fight against graft and corruption,” he said. Some members of the ANC caucus are, however, part of the internal revolt against him and have expressed their opposition to Makhura and called for him to step down, including education portfolio committee chairperson Matome Chiloane.