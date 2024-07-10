ANC caucus welcomes elected representatives to key national and international bodies

The African National Congress Parliamentary Caucus has welcomed the election of ANC Members of Parliament as House chairpersons and representatives of the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa in esteemed national and international bodies. The ANC Parliamentary caucus additionally congratulated all the members of other political parties elected to take up the various responsibilities.

This comes after the caucus met on Tuesday, July 9 to discuss and elect representatives that will be representatives to the key national and international bodies of South Africa. The ANC caucus congratulated Cedric Thomas Frolick, elected as the House chairperson who will be responsible for committees, ICT and Oversight in the National Assembly (NA). The ANC said they are proud of the election of Bheki Radebe, elected as House chairperson who will be responsible for International Relations and Members’ Affairs in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Moreover, the caucus also congratulated Kolobe Regina Molokomme who was elected as the Programming Whip in the NCOP. The National Assembly also elected members to represent Parliament in the Pan-African Parliament, designated representatives of parliament to the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum, and members who will serve in the Judicial Services Commission said the Parliamentary caucus. The ANC MPs elected to the Pan-African Parliament include Mdumiseni Ntuli and Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, while the ANC MPs designated to the SADC-PF include Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, Sylvia Lucas and Kenneth Mmoiemang.

In addition, the ANC MPs designated to the JSC were Molapi Soviet Lekganyane and Fasiha Hassan. The ANC celebrated and congratulates all these members who were nominated and duly elected to serve the people of South Africa in these critical offices. “We look forward to the outcomes of the ongoing process of electing Committee chairpersons in the NA,’’ it said.