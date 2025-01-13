ANC chairperson distances party from Mbalula's luxury yacht arrival at anniversary event

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has revealed that the ANC is set to deal with the matter of secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who allegedly arrived at an ANC event at Robben Island on a "luxury yacht" during the 113th anniversary celebrations. On Monday, Mantashe clarified the party's stance regarding Mbalula’s controversial arrival celebrations.

Mbalula reportedly made a sensational entrance at Robben Island via what has been characterised as a 'luxury yacht', drawing both scrutiny and curiosity from fellow party leaders and observers alike. The yacht in question reportedly belongs to Fernando Acafrao, a businessman who has secured multiple multimillion-rand government contracts. His company, Mobile Satellite Technologies, is known for providing mobile clinics to provincial governments.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Monday, Mantashe was quick to dispel any notion that the device of transport used by Mbalula was sanctioned by the ANC. “There was no ANC meeting that took that decision. So, we cannot make that an ANC decision,” he stated, underscoring that the arrival on a yacht was a personal choice rather than a party-determined directive. The incident unfolded on Wednesday, mere days before the ANC’s significant commemorative event held in Khayelitsha on Saturday, which aimed to reflect on the harrowing history of political imprisonments on Robben Island during apartheid.

It was reported that while Mbalula opted for the extravagant vessel, other party leaders were utilising the standard ferry service, with President Cyril Ramaphosa arriving by helicopter due to security considerations. Mantashe said that while operational decisions could be made within the ANC's departments, no formal resolution was reached within the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC). “What is important is that it was reported in the NEC that a delegation would go to Robben Island and that delegation did go,” he explained, emphasising the disconnect between Mbalula's luxurious mode of transport and the party's plans for a commemorative event rooted in respect and solemness.

The chairperson labelled Mbalula's yacht entrance as a “side show” that detracted from the significance of the occasion, highlighting the unique nature of the event held at an iconic location synonymous with the struggles of ANC members. Mantashe's remarks came on the heels of a response from the ANC as reported by IOL, which had previously cited Mbalula's busy schedule requiring such an arrangement, asserting the necessity for rapid transit to meet various commitments in Cape Town. Donald Selamolela, a member of the ANC's NEC, spoke out on Sunday evening, indicating the logistics of Mbalula's transportation were not solely his responsibility.