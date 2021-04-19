ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina regrets son’s involvement in PPE contract

Johannesburg - ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina says she regrets her son's involvement in a Parliamentary ANC caucus personal protective equipment contract. Majodina says she is also willing to appear before a Parliamentary ethics probe over the issue. A newspaper report on Sunday revealed that Majodina's son is the sole director of a company that was awarded R55 200 for the provision of thermometers for the ANC's Parliamentary offices. Majodina's son, Mkhonto weSizwe, is the sole director of the company King Mzimshe Trading, which is based in the Eastern Cape. On Sunday, in a statement, Majodina said she regrets her son's involvement in the PPE procurement deal. "ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina regrets the involvement of her son Mkhonto weSizwe Majodina in the PPE Caucus procurement deal, which supplied thermometers worth R52 200 to ANC Constituency offices in January 2021," her spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota said.

"The chief whip is aware that this may be reasonably perceived as a form of abuse of office and nepotism, due to the proximity of her son."

"The chief whip reiterates her long-standing commitment to upholding the law. In her personal capacity, the chief whip has written to the ANC integrity commission to express her wish and willingness to voluntarily appear before it, at its convenient time.

Similarly, it is the intention of the chief whip to subject herself to a Parliamentary ethics probe, if and when called upon to do so, to clear perceptions of any flouting of regulations," Kota said.

The ANC's integrity commission chairperson George Mashamba could not be reached for comment on Sunday, to confirm whether the commission would be probing Majodina.

This is not the first PPE scandal to involve ANC members.

Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and suspended presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko were probed by the ANC's disciplinary committee, following their allegations of involvement in PPE corruption.

Diko's now-deceased husband Thandisizwe Diko had been awarded a multi-million rand tender for the supply of PPE.

