Parliament - ANC Chief Whip in Parliament Pemmy Majodina says that they are not concerned by threats that have been made by the Economic Freedom Fighters to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.
The party’s leader Julius Malema last month told a group of his party’s supporters that they would disrupt SONA if Ramaphosa did not fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Ramaphosa on Wednesday said that he was not losing any sleep over the EFF’s plans to disrupt his much-anticipated delivery of the State of the Nation Address.
Speaking to Independent Media in Cape Town on Thursday, Majodina said that anarchy will not be tolerated and that Parliament’s presiding officers will deal with anarchy accordingly if it erupted.
“When you are a leader, you can’t call for disruption of parliament. SONA has a particular purpose, there are various platforms to engage and if they want to engage the President about their displeasure about comrade Pravin they can do that at any time but not in parliament by way of disrupting parliament. That is a no, no, no,” Majodina said.