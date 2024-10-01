Independent Online
ANC clarifies 'no calls' for Thembi Simelane to step aside

The African National Congress (ANC) says there was “no such thing” that they lobbied for Justice Minister Thembi Simelane to step aside following corruption allegations. File picture Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers

Published 57m ago

Share

The African National Congress (ANC) said there was "no such thing" that the party lobbied for Justice Minister, Thembi Simelane to step aside following allegations of corruption.

As the former mayor of Polokwane, Simelane, took a R575,600 loan in 2016 from the VBS Mutual Bank to purchase a coffee shop in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The party has not yet responded to the accusations made against Simelane.

Last week, Simelane testified before the party's integrity committee in a bid to get to the bottom of the allegations.

Recently, Simelane appeared before the Justice Portfolio Committee in Parliament, however, she failed to produce a copy of the loan contract with Gundo Wealth Solutions.

Since calls for Simelane's dismissal were growing from a various parties, the allegations against her are anticipated to be reviewed at the next meeting of the ANC National Working Committee.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri told IOL that Simelane's matter was still before the commission and the outcomes would be communicated.

“The commission requests that the public and the media allow the process to go through and allow all other investigations including the report that is supposed to be responded to by the president, which is an account to Simelane,” she said.

“There has not been a call for her to step aside from the process because that is occasioned by a particular finding.”

Meanwhile, parties including ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have called on the ANC to release Simelane from her duties.

ActionSA has confirmed to have laid charges against Simelane in Polokwane.

[email protected]

IOL Politics

