ANC clarifies 'no calls' for Thembi Simelane to step aside

The African National Congress (ANC) said there was "no such thing" that the party lobbied for Justice Minister, Thembi Simelane to step aside following allegations of corruption. As the former mayor of Polokwane, Simelane, took a R575,600 loan in 2016 from the VBS Mutual Bank to purchase a coffee shop in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The party has not yet responded to the accusations made against Simelane. Last week, Simelane testified before the party's integrity committee in a bid to get to the bottom of the allegations. Recently, Simelane appeared before the Justice Portfolio Committee in Parliament, however, she failed to produce a copy of the loan contract with Gundo Wealth Solutions.

Since calls for Simelane's dismissal were growing from a various parties, the allegations against her are anticipated to be reviewed at the next meeting of the ANC National Working Committee. ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri told IOL that Simelane's matter was still before the commission and the outcomes would be communicated. “The commission requests that the public and the media allow the process to go through and allow all other investigations including the report that is supposed to be responded to by the president, which is an account to Simelane,” she said.