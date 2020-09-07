ANC condemns attack on Mbalula

THE ANC has condemned the attacks against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula by a group in his department calling themselves party members. “The ANC has noted with concern a letter authored by faceless individuals who claim to be ANC comrades, members and supporters in the Department of Transport and its entities, making unsubstantiated allegations and attacking the integrity of the Minister of Transport, Cde Fikile Mbalula,” spokesperson Pule Mabe said. "The ANC takes a dim view of public servants who meddle in party politics in the workplace under the misguided belief that they can invoke the name of the ANC and undermine the authority of elected leadership. "They have no qualms to go to extreme lengths of questioning the prerogative of the President to appoint Ministers and Deputy Ministers,” Mabe said. According to media reports, the group wrote a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, transport portfolio committee chairperson Mosebenzi Zwane, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Auditor-General Kimki Makwetu and South Afrcains making allegations of irregularities in the department.

In a statement, Mabe said the ANC distanced itself from these faceless individuals and rejected their claim that they acted as ANC comrades, members and supporters with the contempt it deserved.

“Disciplined ANC cadres understand the internal channels to raise issues and do not use the cover of being cadres, members and supporters to promote anarchy.

“The president of the ANC, Cde Cyril Ramaphosa, has been emphatic in communicating the views of the ANC leadership collective, that civil servants should refrain from getting involved in party political matters in the course of their duties.

“We therefore call on all public servants to respect this injunction and execute their mandate diligently without fear or favour.”

Mabe said the ANC has the utmost confidence in the leadership of Mbalula in tackling the pressing challenges in the Department of Transport.

“We have noted the great strides he has made in prioritising challenges in the public transport sector.

“The ANC urges Cde Mbalula not to be distracted by those peddling malicious gossip. He must not allow faceless individuals to undermine the ANC’s ability to deliver on its electoral mandate,” he added.

Political Bureau