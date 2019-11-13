Police block supporters of former President Evo Morales from entering the area of Congress in La Paz, Bolivia. Picture: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Johannesburg – The African National Congress (ANC) has condemned what it described as a “coup disguised as mass demonstrations in Bolivia” calling these developments tragic and a clear and blatant subversion of Bolivia’s democracy. In a Tuesday statement, the ANC praised President Evo Morales as Bolivia’s first indigenous president and said that he had come under attack by “imperialist forces” because he championed the poor and the working class.

"The economy of Bolivia saw unprecedented growth under his leadership and his pro-poor policies benefited the majority of citizens. Comrade Morales seized unproductive land from absentee owners and distributed it among the dispossessed. He nationalised oil and gas resources in the interest of economic justice for the people of Bolivia,” read the statement.

The ANC also called on the international community to reject this unconstitutional regime change arguing that Bolivians must be free to determine their own destiny.

African News Agency (ANA)