Rustenburg - The Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) of the ANC in the North West on Wednesday condemned the sporadic incidents of violent protests in the province. "We call on all people of the North West to desist from these acts of violence. The IPC has committed itself to resolve all genuine issues raised by communities, starting in Mahikeng tonight [Wednesday]," coordinator Hlomane Chauke said.

He has called all ANC councillors of the Mafikeng municipality to a meeting, which Premier Job Mokgoro and local government MEC Gordon Kegakilwe are expected to attend.

Residents in parts of the capital took to the streets on Wednesday demanding that mayor Betty Diakanyo must be fired.

Recently ANC councillors in the municipality had accused Diakanyo and the municipal manager, Thabo Mokwena, of corruption for allegedly investing money into VBS Mutual without the knowledge or involvement of council members.

Mahikeng invested R83 million, of which R23 million was from the municipal infrastructure grant while R60 million was from the municipal equitable share (it was an over payment from the national department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs).

Last week Wednesday, Diakanyo told reporters that she had learnt for the first time through the media about the municipality investing money in VBS.

She said council had resolved to recoup money from those involved in investing the money.

