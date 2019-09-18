File picture

Rustenburg - The ANC North West Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) condemned violent protests in Khuma, Stilfontein, near Klerksdorp. "The burning of property during a peaceful protest by the community of Khuma is indicative of a growing pattern by rogue elements to hijack genuine community concerns to achieve malicious objectives," IPC co-ordinator Hlomani Chauke said.

Houses belonging to ANC councillors and officials of the Matlosana local municipality who reside in Khuma were torched on Tuesday.

People took to the streets demanding a response from the municipality on a memorandum of demand they had submitted in August.

Their demands ranged from allocation of land for housing to improved infrastructure in Khuma.

"The ANC through its public representatives is committed to a speedy resolution of legitimate demands of our people for access to land," Chauke said.

"Whilst the IPC places (a) high premium on accountable and responsive governance, we view the destruction of public and private property as an act of pure criminality. There is no justification for these barbaric acts in a constitutional democracy," he said.

"The ANC urges our communities to exercise high levels of caution and (to) isolate criminal elements who masquerade as genuine representatives of our people.

"We further call on law enforcement agencies to expeditiously bring the culprits of these hideous acts to book."

African News Agency (ANA)