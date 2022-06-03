ANC conference to reflect on challenges facing party, says Thoko Didiza

Cape Town - The ANC is all set for the provincial conference in Limpopo. ANC NEC deployee in Limpopo Thoko Didiza said the party were ready for the start of the conference.

Party provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha also said it was all systems go. He said the contest for leadership was one of the many issues the party had to make a decision on this weekend. The leadership tussle is between Mathabatha and Dickson Masemola.

Didiza said the provincial conference was the culmination of the work of regional conferences. She said the task of the party was to ensure they execute policies that had been adopted at previous conferences. The Limpopo provincial conference will also reflect on decisions taken at past conferences.

“This is the provincial conference. In part this is a conference where we reflect on the work that we have done but also assess what are the challenges faced by the organisation going forward,”said Didiza. She said the ANC would have to ensure the regions and branches had also met before the provincial conference where they sent delegates. The majority of the delegates to the conference will come from branches.

Limpopo is one of the provinces having conferences in June. It is expected that other provinces including Gauteng and North West will also have their conferences. KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial conference is set for July after a number of regions including Musa Dladla, Empangeni, had their conferences a few weeks ago.

