ANC councillor demands R400 from businesses, homes in his ward for ‘protection’ during EFF’s national shutdown

Durban – A councillor of the ANC in KwaDukuza (Stanger) local municipality near Durban in KwaZulu-Natal has raised eyebrows by demanding that all businesses and homes under his ward around Shakaskraal must pay a compulsory R400. This is in order to be protected during the national shutdown planned for Monday by the EFF, Saftu and other parties.

Councillor Doeshie Govender, of ward 28, said the money would go towards paying for meals and reflector jackets for 50 street patrollers to be on duty on the day. #NationalShutDown - It is alleged that this was sent by a Councillor (name withheld until he has commented) to businesses around Stanger in KwaZulu-Natal. Is this even legally permitted? pic.twitter.com/Pd7zT8yLeN — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 17, 2023 “You are aware of the National Shutdown which is scheduled for 20 March 2023 (next Monday).

“In order for us to protect all stores and properties, we have decided to employ a further 50 street patrollers being the Black Ants. #NationalShutDown - Hesto, one of the biggest employers in Stanger in KwaZulu-Natal, has told its employees to stay home on Monday (20 March 2023) since there is a national shutdown. The company supplies the likes of Toyota, Ford and Isuzu with vehicle's components. @IOL pic.twitter.com/O9TbK0Pli7 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 17, 2023 “To achieve the above, we require each store to pay a stipend of R400 (this is compulsory). “Let us unite and make sure our business houses are safe on the 20th of March 2023,” Govender wrote in his letter which bears the stamp of his office as a councillor.

A resident who alerted IOL about this demand from Govender said this amounted to extortion. Govender denied to IOL that this was extortion and stressed that he wasn’t doing this in his capacity as an ANC councillor. “Yes, the above (letter) is correct, the above fees is for security being Sunday and Monday. It includes the purchase of meals for security and the purchase of reflector jackets.

“This is part of the security cluster of ward 28th and highly sanctioned by myself being the chairperson of the safety and security forum which was put in place from 2021. #NationalShutDown - Save Supermarket, one of the biggest retailers in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, has also announced that it won't operate on Monday due to the planned national shutdown. Police are combing the notorious township of KwaMashu for weapons. @IOL pic.twitter.com/uACGe5lU5I — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 17, 2023 “As I mentioned to you this is about me being the chairperson of the business security forum. Why are you involving my party in it? “Not at all, the stamp in the letter was used as to make the letter authentic,” Govender told IOL when asked about the letter and his use of his office stamp.

The country has been on tenterhooks ever since the EFF announced the national shutdown some weeks ago. The police have since announced that it would be business as usual and anyone who tried to prevent others from carrying out their duties would face the full might of the law.

Due to the planned shutdown, in Stanger, Hesto, one of the biggest employers in the area, has told its employees to stay home on Monday. In a letter to staff, the company said safety for its employees is paramount, hence the drastic decision. The company supplies the likes of Toyota, Ford and Isuzu with vehicle components.

In Pietermaritzburg, Save Supermarket, one of the biggest retailers in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, has also announced that it won't operate on Monday.

It said it wanted to ensure that its clients, employees and business partners were safe during the shutdown. Meanwhile, northern KwaZulu-Natal towns like eShowe, Ulundi and Richards Bay have announced that it would be business as usual for them and any attempts to disrupt public order would be resisted by their security forces.