Johannesburg - African National Congress West Rand councillor Festus 'Mochini' Matshogo has died after suffering burn injuries when his home in Mohlakeng was petrol bombed. The party appealed to the community to help police nab the perpetrators who threw a petrol bomb at Matshogo's home at around 4 am, four days after the general elections.

"Comrade Matshogo succumbed to his injuries sustained during a barbaric attack on his house by unknown assailants on the morning of 12 May 2019 . As the ANC in West Rand, we condemn the barbaric attack on councillor Matshogo and appeal to the community of Mohlakeng to help with any information that will assist law enforcement agencies to bring perpetrators of this barbaric attack to book.

"We extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to Comrade Matshogo's family, his colleagues, comrades and friends. We wish them strength and courage during this difficult time of loss as they attempt to come to terms with the falling of this giant," regional secretary Sanele Ngweventsha said in a statement.

Police said at least three unused petrol bombs were found at the scene. An investigation by the organised crime detectives' unit continues.

African News Agency/ANA