ANC councillor from Ekurhuleni arrested on rape charge

GAUTENG police have confirmed that an ANC councillor from Ekurhuleni was arrested on Monday night facing charges of rape and contravention of a protection order. He is due to appear in court today. The suspect, who in terms of the Sexual Offences Act cannot be named until he pleads to the charge, is due to make his first appearance at the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court and be formally charged.

“A 44-year-old man was arrested last night (Monday). He will be charged with rape and contravention of a protection order,” said Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo. The suspect last week was revealed as one of the founding nominees to lead a key branch in the province. On Saturday he and other nominees met and introduced themselves to the community.

In January another ANC councillor appeared at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on a charge of rape following his arrest on New Year’s Day. The North West ANC’s interim provincial working committee (IPC) in July this year temporarily suspended a Moses Kotane Municipality councillor, who appeared in court on charges of statutory rape. TR Manganye, who is a councillor in the Moses Kotane Local Municipality, will appear in the Mogwase Magistrate’s Court again this month on charges of statutory rape.