ANC cuts ties with mayor convicted of rape

Cape Town - The ANC has cut ties with a mayor in the Western Cape who was convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl saying it would cause reputational risk to the party. The party was in coalition with the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) in Kannaland where it backed Jeffrey Donson to be mayor.

But NGOs and other gender groups have condemned the election of Donson as mayor in the municipality. On Saturday ANC spokesperson in the Western Cape Sifiso Mtsweni said the interim provincial committee (IPC) had an extended special meeting on Friday. The party looked at the issues of coalitions in the province.

The ANC said it noted with grave concern the issue of the Kannaland municipality. “Within this context, the extended IPC emphasised that the ANC should uphold its integrity at all material times in line with the era of renewal and rebuilding. “While the nature and character of coalition discussions do not include the imposing of candidates on negotiating partners, the ANC cannot ignore the risk associated with what has transpired in Kannaland,” said Mtsweni.

“While we respect and uphold the democratic wishes of the people of Kannaland who have on successive occasions chosen to elect Icosa as the majority party, the extended IPC resolved to mandate the negotiating team to review the coalition agreement in Kannaland municipality. “The ANC stands opposed to any form of gender-based violence and corruption and we must at all times act in the best interest of our principles,” said Mtsweni. Donson, who is at the centre of the controversy, on Saturday said he would spend the weekend reflecting on these matters and make a decision on it.