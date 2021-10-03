ANC, DA, and small parties are all gunning for SA’s metros

A RECORD of more than 100 political parties will be contesting the upcoming local government elections, in the seven metros, on November 1. There are about 249 independent candidates, who will also be vying for seats in the top cities.

This is according to the candidates list made public by the Electoral Commission of South Africa this week. A cursory look at the lists indicates that some small parties are fielding candidates, virtually in all wards of the metros, though their constituencies are doubtful. The candidate list for the City of Cape Town shows there are about 49 political parties and civic organisations, that will go toe-to-toe with 40 independent candidates.

The parties already represented in the council – AIC, Al Jama-ah, ANC, Cape Muslim Congress, COPE, DA, Democratic Independent Party, Patriotic Alliance, PAC, UDM, and Freedom Front Plus – are again fielding candidates. Other parties that will contest include the GOOD party, Cape Coloured Congress, Cape Independence Party, Compatriots of South Africa, Credible Alternative 1st Movement, God Save South Africa and Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa, The Greens, and the Organic humanity Movement, among others. In the eThekwini Metro, there are about 50 political parties and 51 independent candidates that will battle it out on November 1.

Abantu Batho Congress’s list is led by its leader Philani Mavundla, while ActionSA list has Makhosi Khoza at the top. The ANC list is headed by Thabani Nyawose and incumbent mayor Mxolisi Kaunda sitting on position nine. Speaker Weziwe Thusi is not appearing on the candidate list of the ANC.

Parties like DA, Al Jama-ah, PAC, National Freedom Front, IFP, Minority Front, Forum 4 Service Delivery, Black First Land First, African Democratic Change, Cope, and ATM, are among the dozens of parties there. Others include KZN Independence, Patriotic Alliance, People’s Freedom Party, Spectrum National Party, and Truly Alliance. In Ekurhuleni Metro, there are a total of 31 parties and 37 independents vying for seats in the municipality.

Current mayor Mzwandile Masina tops the ANC list, while DA mayoral candidate Refiloe N’tsekhe leads in the opposition party’s list. The African Independent Congress, which was in coalition with the ANC, is fielding candidates again, as is the COPE, EFF, Patriotic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus, ACDP, and others. Some of the new parties to contest there are Able Leadership, Change, Democratic Union Plus, Independent Citizens Movement, Independent South African National Civic Organisation, and the Nationals of South Africa, among others.

There are 45 parties and 41 independent candidates that will be contesting the elections, in less than a month, in the City of Johannesburg. Parties like Abantu Batho Congress, Activist Movement of South Africa, African Covenant, and African Hart Congress, have fielded their own candidates. The ANC mayoral committee member Loyiso Masuku is topping the governing party’s list.

Andile Mngxitama, of Black First Land First, is followed by Zanele Lwana in their party’s list. Agang South Africa is contesting, along with Azanian People’s Organisation, Defenders of the People, Disrupt Party, and Us the People, among others. In the Tshwane Metro, there are 42 parties and 36 independents.

Kgosi Maepa tops the ANC list, while Randall Williams is heading the DA’s list. Some of the parties contesting polls in the capital city are Arush Economic Coalition, Bolshevik Party of South Africa, Disability and Older Person Political Party, Economic Emancipation Forum, and United Cultural Movement. The candidate lists do not show candidates from the GOOD party in the Gauteng metros.

In the Nelson Mandela Metro, there are 26 parties and 16 independents. Nqaba Bhanga is leading in the DA list and anti-apartheid activist Mkhuseli Jack is on the candidate list for Abantu Integrity Movement. The GOOD party has mayoral candidate Lawrence Troon in its list.

Other parties contesting the elections will be the Northern Alliance, Patriotic Alliance, UDM, Freedom Front Plus, and United Independent Movement, among others. In the Buffalo City Metro, there are 24 parties vying for council seats, along with 21 independents. ANC MP Princess Faku leads the party’s list, with incumbent mayor Xola Pakati and council speaker Humphrey Maxegwana further down the list.

Former ANC provincial secretary Siphatho Handi, who defected to COPE, has made it as a ward candidate for the ANC. GOOD party has Sithembele Tom on top of its list. Other parties contesting there are the UDM, Independent South African National Civic Organisation, Patriotic alliance, Freedom Front Plus, and Progressive Community Movement. Meanwhile, there are 23 parties and seven independents in the Mangaung Metro.