ANC, DA lock horns as NHI presents biggest test of GNU

The country's National Health Insurance (NHI) — a new health plan for South Africans — is set to become the biggest test of the Government of National Unity (GNU) as the ANC and DA continue to lock horns over its implementation. The DA has vowed to fight the NHI tooth and nail — despite it being signed into law. In his latest budget debate, the DA's KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson on Health, Dr Imraan Keeka, warned the NHI won't solve the country's health crisis.

"The DA maintains that NHI is not the solution to Universal Access to Healthcare for all. In its current form, NHI is unaffordable and needs urgent review," said Keeka. But, the DA's resistance to the NHI rings hollow as Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi prepares for a national PR campaign on the roll out of the NHI. The ANC remains adamant it will not back down on the NHI. "The NHI is now law and won’t change because someone in the GNU does not like it. In any case, our understanding is that they agree with the principle of Universal Healthcare but disagree with the model adopted by government," ANC national spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi told IOL.

The NHI aims to provide universal, free healthcare to all South Africans and is based on a preventative approach. The system relies on more health workers at a community level and nurses rather than doctors and hospitals. The aim is to reduce backlog and pressure on hospitals and ensure all citizens get equal access to health care. The NHI will also restrict private medical schemes from covering any health benefits freely available on the NHI. But, the DA, along with a body of health and civic groups, disagrees with its current form, arguing the country simply cannot afford the model financially and is not yet geared towards the model for it to work successfully. They also warn of a mass exodus of doctors from South Africa should it go ahead. But, the ANC is not fazed and insists the NHI is going ahead. Whether the DA lives up to its pre election promise to challenge it in the highest court is left to be seen.