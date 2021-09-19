ANC, DA pay tribute to City of Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo

Johannesburg - The ANC and the DA has paid tribute to the late City of Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo following his passing in a car crash on Saturday night after he had earlier campaigned along with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Soweto for the upcoming local government elections. ANC Joburg regional secretary Dada Morero said his party had learned with shock and sadness the news of the passing of the mayor, who also served as a regional executive committee member of the ANC.

Matongo, was a 46-year-old Soweto born former student activist. He started his activism at the age of 13 at Orlando West High School, where he joined the Soweto Students Congress (SOSCO) and Congress of South African Students (COSAS). He led both SOSCO and COSAS at the branch and zonal levels.

“Matongo played a key role in stabilising the governance and systems in the City towards a financially sustainable City of Johannesburg. “His key focus as the executive mayor was on the Accelerated Service Delivery Programme which was under way across the City. “Comrade Jolidee Matongo's passing is a great loss to the movement, and society at large. We are forever grateful for his selfless contribution to the freedom of the people of South Africa and the enhancement of service delivery within the City of Johannesburg,” Morero said.

He said the ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, the City of Johannesburg and the entire liberation movement. “We wish them strength and fortitude during this difficult time,” Morero said. DA mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse said that the DA caucus in the City council is terribly saddened by Matongo’s tragic passing.

“While we were both representatives of two opposing political parties, Mayor Matongo always treated me with respect as a fellow council colleague, and even during his short tenure as mayor, was willing to take my calls on matters of critical service delivery issues. “During committee meetings in council, Matongo was always willing to co-operate across party lines and listen to colleagues with different views,” Phalatse said. “Matongo was a kind-hearted individual and I take great comfort in having the privilege to have known and worked with him during our years in the Joburg Council.