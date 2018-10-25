File picture: Itumeleng English/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The governing ANC and the DA retained seats in by-elections held in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the Western Cape, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said on Thursday. The ANC retained wards in Limpopo's Greater Letaba municipality, at Ray Nkonyeni municipality in KwaZulu-Natal and Knysna municipality in the Western Cape.

The DA retained ward 3 in Breede Valley municipality in the Western Cape.

The by-elections on Wednesday were contested by 13 candidates from six political parties and one independent candidate.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal welcomed the victory at Ray Nkonyeni municipality.

''In partnership with our communities, the ANC will ensure that the elected councillor holds regular meetings with the community. The ANC has reiterated to its councillors that communication is a vital tool in ensuring that the right kind of service is delivered to the right kind of community,'' the party said in a statement.

''Importantly, ANC councillors in Ray Nkonyeni municipality will continue to form partnerships with local businesses in order to create job opportunities. Across the province, reports are coming out that businesses are heeding the call for joint ownership of local economic development in partnership with local municipalities.''

The seats at the four municipalities became vacant after the deaths of the respective councillors.

African News Agency (ANA)