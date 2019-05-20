eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Two structures of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal have given conflicting reports about internal discussions over the future of eThekwini mayor and regional chair, Zandile Gumede, who is facing calls to step down after she was arrested on corruption-related charges last week. Bheki Ntuli, the eThekwini regional secretary, said they would ask Gumede to present her case to them before any decision could be taken.

Spokesperson for the region Ntokozo Sibiya said on Sunday that the regional executive committee did not meet.

“The meeting did not take place because at the present moment there is an ongoing discussion between the region and the province over the same issue,” Sibiya said.

This was while the spokesperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, claimed that they were still waiting for a full report from the region, and that they would act only after that.

While Gumede’s grip on eThekwini’s metro levers hangs by a thread, her supporters are claiming that it would not be easy for the ANC to act against her, as she is being supported by 12 of the 17 zones making up the region.

Political Bureau