Cape Town - The ANC has denied that it has agreed to a debate between President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader Mmusi Maimane later this month. This followed Maimane’s statement on Tuesday that Ramaphosa has agreed to a public debate on SABC on April 28.

But the ANC said on Wednesday there was no such debate and it would never be cajoled into such a debate.

“The ANC refuses to be cajoled into a debate that never was between the ANC President, Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa with the DA leader, Mmusi Maimane,” said the ANC in a statement.

“We strongly dispute what is currently being touted by the SABC, that the organisation has confirmed or is even aware of a debate between its statesman and the DA’s Mmusi Maimane,” stated the ANC.

SABC TV host and moderator Redi Tlhabi said in a tweet that they had sent out invitations to the ANC, DA and EFF leader Julius Malema to take part in the debate, but there was no confirmation.

“We have sent a request to the three leaders. We are not aware that any of them has confirmed. I suspect that one of the parties sent that out in hope of pressuring the other to come, so that if he doesn’t they can say ‘he pulled out.’ I suspect the DA. Ja, you can quote me on that one,” said Tlhabi.

