ANC deputy mayor collapses and dies during municipal Exco meeting

Durban – The deputy mayor of the KwaDukuza (Stanger) local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, Thulani “Mbazo” Ntuli, has suddenly died. Ntuli, who was also the treasurer of the ANC in the General Gizenga Mpanza region (Ilembe district), died on Wednesday around 11am.

According to a viral WhatsApp message circulated to ANC members relaying the sad news, he collapsed during an Exco meeting and died. “Comrades I come to you with a heavy heart to announce that our deputy mayor, Comrade Thulani Mbazo (Ntuli) has left us… a short while ago. JUST IN: The Deputy Mayor of the ANC run KwaDukuza (Stanger) local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, Thulani Mbazo Ntuli, has passed away. Ntuli, who is also a regional leader of the ANC, passed away a short a while ago during an exco meeting after collapsing. @IOL pic.twitter.com/dJ2p4FOA4a — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 29, 2023 “He collapsed at Exco (executive committee) meeting and passed away,” reads the WhatsApp message which was sent to ANC members in the region.

Ntuli came to power in November 2021 when the ANC narrowly won power during the local government elections and retained the municipality just in the north of Durban. His family confirmed his passing away and referred all questions to the ANC in the region. A family member said they suspected that he suffered a cardiac arrest, but said a post-mortem would give them clear answers.

The family member dismissed any suggestion that Ntuli may have died due to poisoning at a municipal event. The ANC in the region said it received the news with great shock and sadness. “He collapsed outside the Municipal Building while coming back from a public engagement where he participated in the handing over ceremony of a bridge construction project at Ward 5 this morning.

“He was rushed to KwaDukuza Hospital where he was declared dead a few moments after his collapse. “The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed as medical practitioners are still conducting their investigation. “In this regard, we call upon everyone to refrain from speculations,“ the party said in a statement.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) mourned Ntuli. It said it was still expecting a lot from a leader of his calibre. “We join his family, colleagues in the council and the entire KwaDukuza Municipality to mourn the sudden departure of Cllr Ntuli.

“Ntuli worked extensively with communities in and around KwaDukuza. “His commitment and respect in serving the people of that municipality will always be remembered in the local government sector. “We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Ntuli family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.