ANC disbands provincial executive committees of the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga with immediate effect

Johannesburg - The ANC has confirmed the dissolution of its provincial structures of the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga following the lapse of their terms of office. Addressing the media in Joburg on Thursday, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the decision was taken at the party’s national working committee (NWC) meeting on February 28.

“In terms of the ANC Constitution, Provincial Executive Committees (PECs) hold office for four years. The current PEC of the ANC Eastern Cape Province was elected on September 29 to October 1, 2017, and the PEC of the ANC Mpumalanga Province was elected on December 13 to December 15, 2015. “Accordingly, the terms of office of both PECs have expired. Therefore, the NWC, in conducting the current work of the ANC, decided that the PECs of the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga province should be dissolved and Provincial Task Teams be appointed. The Provincial Task Teams will fulfil the functions of the PEC and will be responsible, among others, for ensuring that Provincial Conferences are held to elect PECs,” Mabe said. He said the NWC also noted that the terms of office of a number of other structures, including the NEC of the ANC Women’s League and the National Youth Task Team of the ANC Youth League, have also expired, saying it requested the Secretary-General’s Office to report and make recommendations in this regard.

Mabe also said that the NWC had received reports on preparations for the ANC’s 55th National Conference scheduled for December 16 to 20, 2022. He said the discussion papers for the event were being finalised for distribution to ANC structures and would be guided by the overarching priorities set by the 54th National Conference in 2017, namely: Organisational Renewal and Unity: restore the relationship between the ANC and the people, its integrity and role as agent for change and leader in society. Radical Socio-Economic Transformation: speed up economic transformation; land and agrarian reforms; developmental, participatory, ethical and effective governance; quality and universal basic services, social cohesion towards a truly non-sexist and non-racial society and a better life for all South Africans. Mabe said the NWC also received a report on the work of the ANC Electoral Committee, chaired by Kgalema Motlanthe.

"The Electoral Committee is empowered to make the rules for leadership and candidate selection in the ANC; propose candidate selection rules to the NEC, and leadership selection rules to the NEC and the National Conference; propose incorporation of permanent rules for both processes in the Constitution of the ANC; and to make rules for campaigning, and the use of resources in campaigning, for leadership and candidate positions in the ANC," Mabe said. He said nominations for the NEC by branches will start in August 2022, after the National Policy Conference.