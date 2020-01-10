Kimberley - Fully armed military contingents have set up base in Kimberley where the ANC is celebrating its 108th birthday reportedly in a bid "to protect the president".



The army has been visible at events where President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking.



The party's spokesperson Pule Mabe has denied having knowledge of this deployment saying, "the ANC was in the dark about the military's involvement".



"The only army the ANC has are the marshalls (volunteers) here. We don't know about anything else," Mabe said.



Independent Media spotted one of the temporary bases near the Sol Plaatje University but the general on site, Kgosi Molefe, declined to comment on the reasons for the army's deployment.



Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula was unavailable for comments. Questions on the laws regarding deployment of the military to guard a president were sent to the Department of Defence and Military Veterans but there has been reply at the time of publication.



Meanwhile, Ramaphosa cancelled his scheduled morning walk.



* This is a developing story.