File picture

Cape Town - The ANC has distanced itself from the Professionals' league that was formed recently amid divisions and wranglings in the party. The ANC Professionals' League had said last year it wanted to register with the office of the Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, to be one of the leagues of the party.

But the ruling party said it did not recognise the ANCPL, and it has only three leagues in its fold.

These were the ANC Youth League, the Women's League and the Veterans League.

The party said there was no professional league in its structures.

"The ANC urges members of this organisation to immediately refrain from portraying their organisation as a structure of the organisation," said ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

"In addition to the leagues the ANC has formal associations with the Progressive Business Forum, whose primary objective is to create ongoing dialogue between the ANC and the business community as well as the Progressive Professionals' Forum, which is a body of progressive professionals who seek to contribute towards the growth of our society and our country," said Mabe.

The ANCPL had said last September it wanted to create a home for people who did not belong directly to some of the structures of the ANC.

Political Bureau