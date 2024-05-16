'ANC does not have Amasela': Mantashe blames society's character in the ANC

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the ANC does not have corrupt people "Amasela" instead it has employed people from the society who are corrupt and have the intention of dishonouring the "good" ruling party.
Mantashe was addressing the residents of Tokyo Informal Settlements in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday, in what he described as a "mop-up" and not a campaign trail anymore.
Mantashe addressed and shot down allegations that the ANC was full of thieves that only served for their benefit and did not deliver services to the people.
"The ANC does not have Amasela, instead, they are in the society. The society joins the ANC and both corrupt and trustworthy people join. However, it is the party's duty to kick them out," he said.
ANC has been marred by corruption and lack of service delivery. Citizens also believe the ruling party has failed to deliver on the promise of a "better life for all".
This led to the party losing some of its close and prominent members, who, on their departure cited malfunction, untrustworthy and corruption as the reason.
The matter of some ANC members who are implicated in Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s State Capture report has been deferred to its disciplinary committee.
Responding to this, Mantashe maintained that characters of the society will be seen in the ANC and not the other way around.
"Characters of society will manifest in the ANC, not the ANC ones manifesting in society. The ANC recruits members of society and they become members of the party," he said.
Mantashe stated some people joined the ANC intending to hurt it, but said that they will deal with it as time goes by.
He pleaded with the residents of Germiston to vote for the ANC on the national and provincial election set to take place on May 29.
IOL Politics