'ANC does not have Amasela': Mantashe blames society's character in the ANC

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the ANC does not have corrupt people "Amasela" instead it has employed people from the society who are corrupt and have the intention of dishonouring the "good" ruling party. Mantashe was addressing the residents of Tokyo Informal Settlements in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday, in what he described as a "mop-up" and not a campaign trail anymore.

South Africa - Johannesburg - 14 May 2024 - ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe campaign in Germiston. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspaper Mantashe addressed and shot down allegations that the ANC was full of thieves that only served for their benefit and did not deliver services to the people. "The ANC does not have Amasela, instead, they are in the society. The society joins the ANC and both corrupt and trustworthy people join. However, it is the party's duty to kick them out," he said. ANC has been marred by corruption and lack of service delivery. Citizens also believe the ruling party has failed to deliver on the promise of a "better life for all".

This led to the party losing some of its close and prominent members, who, on their departure cited malfunction, untrustworthy and corruption as the reason. The matter of some ANC members who are implicated in Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s State Capture report has been deferred to its disciplinary committee. Responding to this, Mantashe maintained that characters of the society will be seen in the ANC and not the other way around.