ANC donor funds are drying up, but staff have been paid for January – Paul Mashatile

Video by Tarryn-Leigh Solomons Cape Town - ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has said they are handling the issue of the payment of staff and reiterated that the party has paid them their January salaries.

However, Mashatile said the financial problems were due to funding drying up. If there were no donors it would be difficult for the ANC to have funds, said Mashatile, adding that this message has been communicated to staff members. On Friday, the ANC Progressive Business Forum (PBF) held a breakfast engagement, with Mashatile and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele forming part of the panel. The PBF session comes after the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Mashatile said the issue of staff salaries had been going on for some time, but the issue of donor funding was critical on the availability of funds.

“It’s a challenge because the ANC does not have resources at all. We depend on donors from the private sector and I have always said to our staff, ‘please understand that if the donors are not there it becomes difficult to be able to have enough resources’. “We keep trying and as we speak now we have paid our staff their January salaries,” said Mashatile. Going forward, he said there would be a need for more donor sponsors to fund staff.

Mashatile said the only way for the governing party to move forward was to focus on renewal and unity. Turning to Sona, he welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address which highlighted government's intention to improve the economy. "One of the main issues is the economic recovery plan. We need to start rebuilding our economy after Covid-19." Video: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons

The president has emphasised that government will put a lot of resources in infrastructure investments – R100 billion will be put aside for infrastructure – and also emphasise partnership with the private sector to build a social compact. "There's obviously light at the end of the tunnel – South Africa will recover," Mashatile said. "There needs to be more unity among our members and structures," he added.