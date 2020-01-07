Johannesburg - It remains to be seen if leaders of the SA Communist Party (SACP) and those of the ANC will quell the visible tensions between the two parties.
This comes as none of the top six ANC leaders attended the annual Joe Slovo commemoration held in Soweto on Monday.
Addressing those who attended the anniversary marking Slovo’s death, SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande said his organisation had to play a role in returning the movement to its former glory.
“Yes, rebuilding our movement means paying particular attention to the ANC, but most importantly to our revolutionary movement as a whole, not least attaching great importance to the working class - the main motive force of the national democratic revolution That is the vanguard role of the SACP, that of pointing the way forward. That is what Joe Slovo stood for,” he said.
Nzimande hailed the late leader as a man of practical action, saying his development of theory, strategy and tactics was anchored in practice.