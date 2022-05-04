ANC Eastern Cape calls for meeting with senior leaders before ahead of provincial conference

The ANC Eastern Cape provincial conference faces a challenge as the task team in the province has called for a meeting with ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and senior leaders to resolve a number of problems before the conference on Friday. ANC provincial task team co-ordinator Lulama Ngcukayitobi has written to Mashatile asking that they meet with him and top party leaders on Wednesday.

In his letter Ngcukayitobi has listed a number of outstanding issues ahead of the provincial conference. “This serves to request for an urgent virtual meeting between the NEC officials and the PTT (provincial task team) officials to discuss conference pending matters,” wrote Ngcukayitobi. He said one of the issues was the attendance at the conference of delegates with pending cases in the National Disciplinary Committee of Appeals.

“The SGO (secretary-general’s office) has been asked for some time to clarify this matter,” he said. The other matter related to branches in Chris Hani and Dr WB Rubusana regions which were being investigated. The last area of concern for the task team was the state of readiness for the Eastern Cape to go ahead with the provincial conference.

The provincial conference was postponed two weeks ago after it emerged that there were outstanding issues that needed to be resolved. The ANC had set this weekend as the date for the conference to go ahead. Former provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane is competing with Babalo Madikizela for the position of chairperson of the party in the Eastern Cape.

The ANC in Mpumalanga concluded its conference last month. The other provinces are scheduled to hold their conferences from this month to July. This will be in time for the policy conference in July.