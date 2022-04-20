ANC Eastern Cape conference postponed

Cape Town - The ANC provincial conference in the Eastern Cape has been postponed due to disputes in the province. The Eastern Cape would have been the second province to hold its conference after the ANC in Mpumalanga held its provincial conference a few weeks ago.

Mandla Ndlovu was elected provincial chairperson in Mpumalanga. In the Eastern Cape, current chairperson Oscar Mabuyane, who is also Premier, is facing Babalo Madikizela for the position. The party was set to hold the provincial conference from Friday until Sunday.

However, the ANC provincial working task team in the Eastern Cape met on Tuesday, where it decided to call off the conference. “In making such an assessment, it became apparent that some of the disputes are still being attended to by the national dispute resolution committee, and the verification report has therefore not yet (been) signed by the acting Secretary-General,” said the provincial working task team. It said the conference had been postponed to a date to be decided by the provincial task team.

This will happen after all outstanding matters have been resolved. The ANC had said all provinces would have to have their provincial conferences by July. It started with Mpumalanga a few weeks ago.

North West and Gauteng are expected to have their provincial conferences in June. KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape are expected to have their conferences by July. This would be in time before the national elective conference in December.

