ANC Eastern Cape provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi addressing the media. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Eastern Cape - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has taken a resolution to quarterly evaluate the performance of its deployed members. The resolution was taken during the party's recent two-day lekgotla.

According to ANC Eastern Cape provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, a performance and evaluation committee would begin the monitoring after the upcoming general elections. The committee would be composed of academics, chairpersons of portfolio committees and seasoned parliamentarians.

"We want to make sure that cadres that are deployed to individual positions are equal to the task and we want to assess the kind of support they require to carry out the mandate of the ANC. We want to be the first to see if the comrade is incapable in order to avoid the situation where there are calls for us to remove the individual," said Ngcukayitobi.

He said the committee would also monitor the structures of provincial government and municipalities that were led by the ANC council. These institutions would be evaluated twice a year.

ANC Eastern Cape chairman Oscar Mabuyane said most of the province's municipalities were under-performing. He warned about the loss of Nelson Mandela Bay, City of Johannesburg and Tshwane after the 2016 local government elections.

Meanwhile, the ANC Eastern Cape treasurer, Babalo Madikizela, praised the province's business community for its generous contributions towards the governing party.

As elections approached, said Madikizela, the "generous funding" would assist the party with its election machinery. "We need to have money to feed our volunteers, to ensure we have enough fuel to cover all areas that we need to cover," said Madikizela.

The party will launch its provincial manifesto on Saturday at Mount Frere.

African News Agency (ANA)