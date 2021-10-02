ANC, EFF, DA on campaign trail as they woo voters

Cape Town – The election campaign is heating up this weekend with President Cyril Ramaphosa taking the ANC’s campaign to the Eastern Cape where the ruling party is trying to drum up support ahead of the polls. Ramaphosa is on Saturday trying to woo voters in Mdantsane before moving to the Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday.

Ramaphosa’s visit to the Eastern Cape comes hot on the heels of his campaign in Gauteng last week. ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe is on the other hand going to the Northern Cape on Saturday. EFF leader Julius Malema is moving north of the country with his campaign in Limpopo where he is garnering support.

MORE ON THIS One month to go for political parties, elections pushing full steam ahead

But his deputy Floyd Shivambu is also in the Eastern Cape where he will be campaigning for his party’s support. This is when DA leader John Steenhuisen is taking his campaign to Gauteng and Cape Town. In Gauteng Steenhuisen will be ratcheting up the party’s support in Midvaal. This is the municipality that is governed by the DA.

Ekurhuleni is the next stop for Steenhuisen today where the party is trying to wrestle the municipality from the ANC. The ruling party is governing the municipality with a coalition of other parties after it failed to get an outright majority in 2016. Mayor Mzwandile Masina is on top of the ANC’s list in Ekurhuleni. The IEC this week released the list of candidates contesting thousands of wards across the country.