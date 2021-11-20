ANC electoral committee sets deadlines for disputes

Johannesburg - The ANC’s electoral committee has given the party’s provincial and regional secretaries, provincial list committees, branches and members a list of deadlines for the resolution of all outstanding disputes related to the candidate selection process. Four of the deadlines have since passed including the lodging of disputes before the campaign and IEC registration, the lodging of disputes after IEC registration and during the campaign, preliminary assessment and report by PLC on outstanding disputes and the extended electoral committee adaptation of the final deadlines which lapsed on September 14, October 30 and November 16 respectively.

In the 13-point list the party included a deadline of January 30 for the lodging of investigations, hearings and communication verdicts to all involved and referral of matters to relevant structures such as disciplinary committees, dispute resolution committee by the provincial list committees. Following that will be a February 15 deadline for the submission of all appeals to the electoral committee while on March 7 will be the deadline for the processing of all appeals and decisions by the electoral committee with only material appeals where a different candidate could have been nominated to be considered. Still on March 7 will be the deadline for the finalisation of disciplinary cases and conflict resolution processes with a report including remedial actions submitted to the Electoral Committee.