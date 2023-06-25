ANC elects new leadership in Western Cape

By Siyabonga Mkhwanazi The ANC in the Western Cape has elected Vuyiso Tyhalisisu as the new provincial chairperson.

Tyhalisisu defeated ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said party structures were now holding their last conferences before the elections next year. He said the ANC Youth League will hold its conference from June 30 to July 4 and it will be followed by the Women’s League and Veterans League conferences in July.

The ANC will then start preparing for the elections next year. In the Western Cape the contest was tight, but Tyhalisisu managed to get elected leader. Sharon Davids was elected deputy chairperson, Neville Delport was elected provincial secretary and Ayanda Bans is the new deputy provincial secretary.

The ANC delegates voted Derek Appels as the provincial treasurer. Appels was elected into the position unopposed. The ANC had been run by the interim provincial committee for the last four years. The National Executive Committee had disbanded the provincial executive committee in 2019.

The work of the IPC ended at the weekend after the new leadership was elected. When the ANC went into its national conference last December, the Western Cape had not gone into conference after delays. However, eventually the party managed to have it this weekend and some of the regions still have to have their own regional conferences.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to close the provincial conference on Sunday. Mbalula had opened it on Saturday after it could not start on time on Friday following other delays.