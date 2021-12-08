ANC employees paid a portion of their outstanding salaries

By Kamogelo Moichela Johannesburg - ANC employees have finally received a portion of their salaries.

This was confirmed by ANC Staff Representative Committee chairperson, Mvusi Mdala on Wednesday. "We met with the management last week and (following that), we have received payments for August and September," Mdala confirmed the payments to IOL. He maintained that the governing party had paid all employees on December 6 for August, and December 7 for September.

He, however, raised concerns over the remaining months that had not been covered which include October and November. "Unfortunately, we don't know when they will pay us for the remaining months, but we asked them to put whatever they are doing in writing," he said. When asked for comment earlier this week, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said: "salaries issues are internal and discussed with the relevant staff representatives, not with the media."

Asked to weigh in on Mabe's views, Mdala said: "I don't want to comment on Mabe's response, we will talk to him in a meeting if there's a need. But bear in mind that it is not only about the salary, it's also about the provident fund and other demands that we have put forward of other staff members who are not enjoying any benefits." The staff chairperson declared the non-payment of salaries over the months as causing a huge dent on how people have lost their valuables. "Even after this payment, some of it (the money) went towards bank charges, covered bills that were outstanding for months and now there is a gap for us to cover," he said.