JOHANNESBURG - The ANC on Thursday said it was encouraged by the outcomes of the municipal by-elections that were held across the country. The by-elections, which took place on Wednesday, saw the party retain a ward in Tshwane with 63.88% of the vote.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC retained the ward in Alfred Duma Municipality and won the ward in Mtubatuba Municipality with 56.02% and in Limpopo it won a ward in the Mogalakwena Municipality with 73.62% of the vote which is an increase from 47.81% in 2016.

ANC acting national spokesman Zizi Kodwa said: "In the North West the ANC increased its majority in the two wards in the Ramotshere Moiloa Municipality securing 70.52% from 54.21% in 2016 and 42.80 from 31.60% in 2016 respectively. In the Western Cape the ANC wrestled two wards in the Matzikama and Cederberg Municipalities from the DA with 49.54% and 49.19% respectively."

According to Kodwa, the DA retained one ward with a reduced majority in Saldanha.

However, the ANC said it was encouraged that their results "demonstrate the renewed confidence South Africans have" in the party.

"These outcomes appear to be in line with the report released by the South African Institute of Race Relations confirming that ANC support is on the rise, whilst that of the opposition is declining. This outcome is a further encouragement for people to register to vote to ensure overwhelming victory for the ANC in 2019," Kodwa said.

"We salute the dedication and hard work our volunteers put in mobilizing voters to rally behind the ANC."

African News Agency (ANA)