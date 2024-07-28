ANC expels former president, Jacob Zuma

The African National Congress (ANC) has expelled former president Jacob Zuma. Zuma was hauled before the party’s disciplinary committee after he publicly endorsed the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) ahead of the 29 May elections.

After dismissing the MKP founder, Jabulani Khumalo, Zuma took over the party reins, with the fledgling party dealing a significant blow to the ANC in the elections, both provincially and nationally. The ANC garnered just 40% of the national vote while Zuma’s MK Party was able to achieve a remarkable 14% of the national vote. Zuma faced two charges: one for collaborating with another political organisation (MKP) and the second for joining another political party not aligned with the ANC. The party announced that the hearings would be held virtually.

According to a leaked document, purportedly from the ANC's national disciplinary committee, the charged member, referring to Zuma, was found guilty of contravening the ANC Constitution on multiple counts. Zuma has 21 days to appeal the decision with the National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal. Meanwhile, the President of the African National Congress Veterans' League, Snuki Zikalala, said the decision was long overdue.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Zikalala said Zuma’s expulsion is better for the party and society. He said Zuma has a right to appeal and that due process will follow. However, he added that it is unacceptable for Zuma to claim he will remain a member of the ANC when he has violated the party’s constitution. “He has worked against the ANC, established his own party and managed to deceive more than two million people by saying he is still a member of the ANC. We welcome the decision to expel him and say if he wants to appeal, let him appeal,” he said.

Zikalala said the party cannot have people who do as they wish. He added that regardless of one’s standing in the party, that person must be disciplined if they cross a line. IOL has reached out to the ANC and MKP for comment. This is a developing story