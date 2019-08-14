Zandile Gumede many no longer be eThekwini;s mayor, but it does not mean she has been redeployed, as is the case with her executives. African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - During at interview with SABC’s Morning Live on Wednesday, ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli made five points with regards to the recall of mayors Zandile Gumede (of eThekwini) and Themba Njilo (of Msunduzi), and executives of their respective municipalities. This decision came after the ANC carried out an assessment into the state of the province’s municipalities emanating from concerns raised prior to the May 8 general elections.

The decision to remove Gumede has nothing to do with the criminal charges against her, said Ntuli.

Those who were recalled had not been fired, but would be redeployed to other responsibilities within their municipalities where they would serve as councillors. However, Ntuli said this did not apply to Gumede.

"If they have failed to discharge their responsibilities as mayors or deputy mayors it did not mean that they will no longer be able to serve as councillors or take on leadership positions.

"Removing the mayors from their positions did not mean that they have reached a state where they are completely without any ability to serve people."

