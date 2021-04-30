ANC expresses sadness over unexpected death of Regent of the Zulu Nation Queen Mantfombi

Johannesburg – The ANC has expressed shock and sadness on the passing away of Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of the Zulu Nation.

Dlamini Zulu, 65, passed away on Thursday after a short illness.

“The ANC has learnt with shock and sadness about the untimely passing of Her Majesty Dlamini Zulu,” said ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, confirmed Dlamini Zulu’s passing in a statement on Thursday evening.

A family statement has described Dlamini Zulu’s passing as unexpected, and has left the family bereft. It also says there will be no leadership vacuum in the nation.

She served as a regent for five weeks after her husband and Zulu nation king Goodwill Zwelithini passed on.

“The ANC sends its heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, the Zulu Nation and the people of South Africa as a whole. We hope that they will find solace in the knowledge that the entire nation shares in their grief. We wish them strength and fortitude during this difficult time. May her soul Rest In Peace,” said Mabe.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended “sincerest condolences” to the Royal Family and Zulu nation.

Ramaphosa said: “Personally, and on behalf of government and all South Africans, I offer my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family and the Zulu nation”.

“We extend our thoughts, prayers and hearts once more to the Royal Family who, in the midst of mourning the passing of the beloved King, are now called upon to bid farewell to the Regent in sadly short succession.

“We stand by the Royal Family and the nation in this hour of compounded grief.”