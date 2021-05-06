ANC factional battles are none of your business, Ramaphosa tells DA

CAPE TOWN: President Cyril Ramaphosa has hit back at DA leader John Steenhuisen, who accused him of being caught up in ANC factional battles, while the country was facing challenges.

Ramaphosa told Steenhuisen that what happens in the ANC was none of his business, as the DA was also having its own factional battles.

He said the ANC never speaks out when the DA is involved in factional fights.

“You were involved in your own factional battles in the DA and we said nothing. What is happening in the ANC is not your business, it is ANC business,” said Ramaphosa.

This comes after the ANC suspended its secretary general Ace Magashule on Wednesday, after he refused to step aside. Magashule attempted to fight back on Wednesday night, claiming he had unsuspended himself and that he was suspending the president in his capacity as party president, citing the CR17 campaign as the reason for the suspension.

The ANC said it would engage over the Magashule issue at the weekend, during the NEC meeting, while it said the position of the ANC remained that Magashule was suspended.

Speaking in Parliament, Ramaphosa said the government was ramping up the roll out of the vaccination programme, with more doses to come from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson in the next few months.

He said J&J will supply South Africa with more than 31 million doses, and Pfizer with 20 million doses.

He said they were pushing to reach population immunity by the end of the year, but there have been challenges.

Political Bureau