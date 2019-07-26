Derek Hanekom is in the ANC's crosshairs after admitting that he met with the EFF to plot Jacob Zuma's removal from office. Picture Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - A showdown is expected in the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Friday between the two factions in the party over Derek Hanekom’s admission that he worked with the EFF to remove former President Jacob Zuma. The ANC is also expected to discuss the finance campaign of President Cyril Ramaphosa after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released her report into it.

Ramaphosa is taking the report on judicial review after he said it was irrational and had no legal basis.

Hanekom admitted this week that he worked with the EFF to remove Zuma last year February.

This follows the revelation by EFF leader Julius Malema earlier this week that Hanekom was one of several ANC MPs who had promised to vote against Zuma in the motion of no confidence in Parliament.

The EFF has said it is in possession of a list of names of ANC MPs who were prepared to vote against Zuma.

Hanekom had served in the NEC for many years and was the minister of Tourism and Science Technology during his tenure in Cabinet. He has defending meeting with the opposition, saying that the country was in a crisis and that he was placing the good of South Africa before party politics.

After days of being battered by critics Hanekom on Thursday tweeted that the good of the country should alway come before the party.

"Country should always be put after party - the primary task of the ANC is to advance the interests of the people of South Africa, and to create a non-racial, non-sexist democratic society. And to root out corruption..."

Country first. Party is only there to advance the interests of the people. https://t.co/vqSLQsBo2D — Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) July 25, 2019

Political Bureau