Former Msunduzi mayor Zanele Hlatshwayo. Picture: Supplied Johannesburg - For the second time in a row, former Msunduzi mayor Zanele Hlatshwayo has failed to get the top job at the Public Service Commission after MPs failed to meet the quorum. Hlatshwayo was mayor of the municipality between 2007 until she was removed by the ANC in 2010. On Tuesday the ANC came out in support of Hlatshwayo after the DA had criticised her nomination and appointment to serve in the PSC as one of the commissioners. She was picked after she was interviewed with several other candidates including outgoing Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga. On Wednesday, during the sitting of the National Assembly, to try to get Hlatshwayo’s name approved by the assembly the process failed again after fewer MPs were present in the House.

At total of 91 MPs who voted against her nomination and 176 voted in her favour.

The House requires a total of more than 201 MPs to vote for a candidate to fill a position.

House chairperson Cedrick Frolick said the nomination of Hlatshwayo would not go through again.

“The decision is postponed because it does not meet the Constitutional requirement,” said Frolick.

This is the second time in a row that the ANC has failed to get Hlatshwayo appointed to the PSC.

Last week the ANC MPs failed to show up in the House to give her the necessary numbers required to be appointed to the position.

The ANC would have to try again next year to get Hlatshwayo appointed.

Political Bureau