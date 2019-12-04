Johannesburg - For the second time in a row, former Msunduzi mayor Zanele Hlatshwayo has failed to get the top job at the Public Service Commission after MPs failed to meet the quorum.
Hlatshwayo was mayor of the municipality between 2007 until she was removed by the ANC in 2010.
On Tuesday the ANC came out in support of Hlatshwayo after the DA had criticised her nomination and appointment to serve in the PSC as one of the commissioners.
She was picked after she was interviewed with several other candidates including outgoing Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga.
On Wednesday, during the sitting of the National Assembly, to try to get Hlatshwayo’s name approved by the assembly the process failed again after fewer MPs were present in the House.