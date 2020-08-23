ANC founder Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme’s daughter dies aged 90

Durban - The last remaining daughter of Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme, the founder of the ANC, has died. Helen Teresa Ziphi ka Seme died aged 90 in Ulundi on Saturday. She was a retired nurse. Her death was announced by her cousin, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi via a media statement. Buthelezi said the death came as a shock because despite her age, she was in remarkably good health. Speaking to Independent Media on Sunday on behalf of the Seme family, family spokesperson Njabulo Seme said Helen was angry at the ANC for neglecting the Seme family despite the role that was played by Pixley in the formation of the ANC in 1912 in Bloemfontein. Among the many prominent structures named after Pixley is the KZN ANC provincial headquarters in central Durban, a municipality in the Mpumalanga province as well as major streets in Johannesburg and Durban.

Njabulo said at one point Helen was living in squalor in Ulundi and when they approached the ANC for help, the ruling party turned them down saying there were “no signed documents which were compelling them to build her a house.”

He said it was only through the intervention of Buthelezi that Helen had a house built for her in August last year. The ruling party did nothing to help. He added that because of the bad blood between the Seme family and the ANC, they did not only inform the party of the death but informed Buthelezi in his role as their relative.

“We did not inform the ANC as she was not happy with it at all. She died unhappy that it had neglected her. It is known that she was living in a collapsing house until the Shenge (Buthelezi) helped her while the ANC refused to come on board to help. Honestly speaking, she felt that the ruling party had neglected her and the family,” Njabulo said.

He stressed that according to their understanding, the ANC was only looking after a few families of struggle stalwarts like the Tambos and the Mandelas and the rest are forgotten.

“This ANC only looks after certain families. Those families get everything they want while others like ours are left to suffer,” he alleged.

But ANC KZN spokesperson, Nhlakanipho Ntombela disputed the claims by the family. He said there was no bad blood between them and the family as even during the handing over of the house to Helen last year, the ruling party sent health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize to represent it.

"As I am speaking to you right now, the region (Mzala Nxumalo region) has sent a senior delegation to help the Seme family with funeral preparations. So it's not true that the ANC is not on good terms with the family," Ntombela said.

The late Helen will be buried in Ulundi in northern KZN on Wednesday in a small burial ceremony in line with Covid-19 regulations.

Political Bureau