Johannesburg - The ANC in Gauteng says Mmusi Maimane’s call for Premier David Makhura to step down over the Life Esidimeni tragedy is a cheap electioneering opportunity by the DA.



The ANC’s comments follow Maimane’s announcement that the DA would be tabling a motion of no confidence in Makhura as head of the Gauteng government for his handling of the Life Esidimeni saga.



Maimane said the buck stops with Makhura and he should be held responsible.



The ANC said it was disgusted by Maimane’s comments about Makhura and for accusing the ANC of “murdering” people.

“This false accusation together with the call for a motion of no confidence to be tabled against the Premier of Gauteng Comrade David Makhura. Maimane's reckless utterances come after the widely welcomed announcement made by the Arbitrator, retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, on the "equitable redress" to the families,” said the party.



“This is nothing but a cheap attempt to exploit the deep wounds and pain suffered by affected families and patients following the Life Esidimeni tragedy. Both the unfounded accusation by Maimane and the motion of no confidence have 2019 elections written all over them and are not motivated by a concern to see that justice is served.”

Makhura appointed the former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke to head an inquiry into the death of over 140 mentally ill patients who died after their moved from Life Esidimeni.

The patients died from various causes as they were not looked after properly at various non-registered NGOs that they were moved to.

Last week Moseneke announced that the families of the victims would each receive R1.5 million. The amount needs to be paid within three months.

It’s not clear when the motion of no confidence will be tabled. Questions sent to DA Gauteng leader John Moodey were not answered.

Political Bureau